Georgian PM: Talk of US sanctions is frivolous

Talk of possible US sanctions is frivolous, says the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze.

He said it was “impossible” to blackmail his Government and “especially the Georgian society with such threats".

In his comments to the journalists’ questions at a press briefing, Kobakhidze noted that Georgian society had overcome “so much” in the past 30 years that it was “absolutely impossible” to blackmail them, and added Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and Honorary Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the former PM, was already “under de facto sanctions”, which did not affect the party’s decisions.

James O'Brien, the US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said earlier that the United States will impose sanctions against the Georgian authorities if democracy is attacked in the country.

Besides that, answering the question about the upcoming visit of James O’Brien, the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, PM Kobakhidze expressed hope that the conversation with O’Brien would not be about “artificially distancing” Georgia and the United States, “but about rapprochement”.

It should be noted that today the Georgian Parliament adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the third reading.

