Azerbaijan notes growth in number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan

On May 14th, the IV General Assembly on "Preparation for the summer season" convened under the auspices of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies (ATAA), Azernews reports.

Attendees were treated to a video highlighting the biennial accomplishments of ATAA.

Addressing the gathering, Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, underscored the pivotal role of specialized public associations in bridging diverse sectors within tourism. He emphasised how these connections foster robust state-business partnerships and nurture-adaptable relationships across the industry. Gasimov reaffirmed the State Tourism Agency's steadfast support for the Association of Tourism Agencies of Azerbaijan, alongside other allied associations, stressing collaborative efforts in pivotal areas such as tourism regulation, business environment enhancement, product creation, and marketing strategies.

Goydeniz Kahramanov, Chairman of the ATAA Board, outlined the association's core objectives, including advancing Azerbaijan's tourism sector, safeguarding members' rights, promoting the nation as a premier tourist destination abroad, and bolstering inbound tourism. He highlighted ATAA's extensive engagement over recent years, citing nearly 300 meetings with governmental bodies, international partners, and air carriers, all aimed at revitalising and expanding Azerbaijan's tourism landscape.

Echoing the sentiment of public-private collaboration, Kahramanov emphasised the need for intensified cooperation to propel the rapid growth of Azerbaijan's tourism industry.

Muzaffar Aghakarimov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies, acknowledged the significant setbacks caused by the pandemic across various sectors, including tourism. However, he commended the sector's resurgence under the stewardship of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency. Aghakarimov articulated the association's commitment to partnering with proficient and capable tourism enterprises, citing a consistent uptick in the association's stature.

"At the same time, great work awaits us in our liberated territories. Tourism is not only commercial, it is also the promotion of culture, art, history, and music," said Muzaffar Aghakarimov. He emphasised the broader scope of tourism, encompassing cultural, artistic, historical, and musical promotion, particularly in recently liberated territories.

In accordance with the association's charter, the assembly elected Goydeniz Kahramanov for another term as Chairman of the Board, with 122 participants, 118 of whom voted in favour, and 4 abstentions.

The event featured panel discussions addressing summer season preparations, methods to enhance tourist allure, mitigating seasonality challenges, fostering inbound and domestic tourism, exploring new outbound tourism avenues, and strengthening collaboration between tour operators and tourism companies. Industry queries were addressed, and suggestions were welcomed.

Panellists highlighted a 40 percent increase in foreign visitors during the first four months of the year, projecting positive momentum fueled by upcoming summer tourism and major international events. Prospects for 2024 were optimistic, signalling a resurgence post-pandemic crisis, promising the most successful year yet for Azerbaijan's tourism sector.

