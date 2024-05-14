Turkiye plans to significantly increase nuclear power generation

14 May 2024 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye needs 20 thousand by 2050. MW of nuclear power, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the country Alparslan Bayraktar said, Azernews reports.

"Currently, we have directed all efforts to install 12 large nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinope and Thrace," the minister told Turkish TV channel TRT.

He also noted that Turkey plans to add another 5 thousand to its own "basket of nuclear energy".

MW of nuclear power due to small modular reactors.

"To this end, we continue to look for options for cooperation," he said.

