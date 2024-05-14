Baku Initiative Group voices concern about arrests of Kanaks and French violence against civilians in New Caledonia

14 May 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Initiative Group expressed its deep concern regarding the recent arrests and the curfew imposed by French authorities in New Caledonia.

"The violence by French security forces against Kanaks unfolded last days has left many of us deeply troubled," the statement reads.

According to the statement, banning public gatherings and arresting pro-independence supporters is not a lasting solution. Beisdes, the Baku Initiative Group, urged the French Senate and National Assembly to stop the illegal constitutional amendments in New Caledonia. Further to the statement, the proposed changes aim to enlarge the electorate at the expense of non-Kanaks in a purposeful manner. This has rightly caused people's dissatisfaction, including the protests and demonstrations.

Unfortunately, in New Caledonia, over proposed constitutional amendments, French security forces have been mobilised and a curfew imposed after a general strike and protests in the capital city of Noumea and surrounding settlements. As a result of clashes, 82 Kanak civilians have been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Recent proposed constitutional amendments without considering the opinion of the Kanak people, violence, and arrests against civilians who participated in peaceful strikes and protests have been accompanied by gross violations of various laws, including human rights, freedom of expression, and in particular the international commitments of France.

"As Baku Initiative Group, we are deeply troubled by recent incidents that have taken place in the capital city of Noumea and surrounding areas that have resulted in harm to life. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies respect for fundamental human rights. The use of excessive force threatens the safety and dignity of all citizens.

We stand in solidarity with our Kanak friends and support their fair struggle. We demand the French government take into account the decisions of the Kanak people. BIG advocates for peaceful dialogue, respect for human rights, and a fair resolution to the underlying issues. The right to self-determination is fundamental, and we support those who seek a better and more decent future for their own people," the statement concludes.

---

