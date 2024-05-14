Azerbaijan, China explore collaboration in green energy development

14 May 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Discussions were held between Azerbaijan and China on the development of multidirectional cooperation on renewable energy and joint activities with Chinese companies within the COP29, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

A meeting was held between the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and the delegation led by Song Hailiang, the Chairman of China Energy Engineering Group Co.Ltd, in which Lyu Zexiang, the Chairman of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. attended as well.

Information was provided about the projects implemented by China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd, which provides systematic, integrated, comprehensive development plans and services for the energy and infrastructure industries in China and globally.

It was noted that Chinese companies are interested in participating in large-scale activities to realise the huge renewable energy potential in Azerbaijan.

Cooperation opportunities on the creation of green energy corridors and interconnectors, green energy export, production, and transportation of green hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as energy storage systems, were evaluated.

Also, the issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 2 GW signed between the Ministry of Energy and China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment were discussed. The measures taken and the next steps related to the construction of 60 MW and 100 MW solar power plants were reviewed.

During the conversation, it was agreed to strengthen the interaction with the establishment of a Working Group to evaluate proposals on potential cooperation areas and, as a result, to cooperate with relevant projects.

