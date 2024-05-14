Heavy explosion in northwest Pakistan kills 5

14 May 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least 5 people died as a result of an explosion in the northwest of Pakistan.

Azernews reports, citing Xinhua that the Pakistani police released information about this.

According to information, an improvised explosive device was planted in a residential building in Tangi Badinzai district, located in South Waziristan district in the northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, and was set off with a remote-controlled explosive device.

According to the latest information, at least 5 people died and 2 were injured as a result of the explosion. Among the dead are two women and a child.

An investigation is underway at the scene.

