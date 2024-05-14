Referee teams for 2024 UEFA club competition finals announces

14 May 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The UEFA Referees Committee has today announced the referee team appointments for the 2024 UEFA club competition finals which, with Istvan Kovacs, Artur Soares Dias, and Slavko Vinčić, also features three of the referees nominated for UEFA EURO 2024, Azernews reports citing to the official website of UEFA.

The appointments in chronological order of the dates the matches will be played:

Istvan Kovacs will referee the 2024 UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, to be played at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday 22 May at 21:00 CEST (20:00 local time).

An international referee since 2010, the 39-year-old Romanian has taken charge of eight UEFA Champions League matches and one UEFA Europa League match this season. This will be his second European club competition final as a referee after having officiated AS Roma against Feyenoord in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana, Albania.

2024 UEFA Europa League Final refereeing team

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai Ovidiu Artene (both Romania)

4th Official: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Reserve AR: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

Assistant VAR: Catalin Popa (Romania)

VAR Support: Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)

The UEFA Referees Committee has also announced that Rebecca Welch will referee the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League final between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais, to be played at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday 25 May at 18:00 CEST.

An international referee since 2015, the 40-year-old, from England, will take charge of her first UEFA Women’s Champions League final. This season, she has refereed six UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, including the quarter-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and BK Häcken FF. She was also appointed as 4th official at last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final refereeing team

Referee: Rebecca Welch (England)

Assistants: Natalie Aspinall and Emily Carney (both England)

4th Official: Ivana Martinčić (Croatia)

Reserve AR: Sanja Rođak-Karšić (Croatia)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (England)

Assistant VAR: Katrin Rafalski (Germany)

VAR Support: Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary)

The UEFA Referees Committee has revealed that Artur Soares Dias of Portugal will referee the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiakos FC and ACF Fiorentina, to be played at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece on Wednesday 29 May at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time).

The Portuguese has been an international referee since 2010 and will be taking charge of his first UEFA club competition final. This season the 44 year-old has officiated four UEFA Champions League matches and two UEFA Europa League matches, including the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United FC.

2024 UEFA Europa Conference League Final refereeing team

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

Assistants: Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro (both Portugal)

4th Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Reserve AR: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden)

VAR: Tiago Martins (Portugal)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

VAR Support: Marco Fritz (Germany)

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed Slavko Vinčić from Slovenia to referee the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday 1 June at 21:00 CEST (20:00 local time).

The 44-year-old, an international referee since 2010, will be officiating his second UEFA club competition final after his appointment as the referee for the 2022 UEFA Europa League final in Seville, Spain, between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC. He has refereed seven UEFA Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Club Atlético de Madrid.

2024 UEFA Champions League Final refereeing team

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia)

4th Official: François Letexier (France)

Reserve AR: Cyril Mugnier (France)

VAR: Nejc Kajtazović (Slovenia)

Assistant VAR: Rade Obrenović (Slovenia)

VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy).