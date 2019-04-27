By Trend

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed the work done at Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

Chairman of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Asgar Alakbarov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva described Icherisheher as a native and dearest place for the people of Azerbaijan.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva then responded to the questions of the correspondent of BBC News Azerbaijan on the work carried out at Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the restoration work of cafes and restaurants along the fortress walls in “Kichik Gala” street is to be completed in summer.

Mehriban Aliyeva gave instructions and recommendations on the implementation of work here at the highest level.

---

