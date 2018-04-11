By Trend

Azerbaijan has created conditions for its citizens to freely vote in the election, Kosma Złotowski, observer from the European Parliament, member of the EU-Azerbaijan interparliamentary commission, told Trend April 11.

"This is the first polling station we have visited today but we have been already impressed,” he said. "We intend to visit a number of polling stations in Baku and outside the city."

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

