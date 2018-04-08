By Trend:

The holding of the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku shows Azerbaijan’s authority on the international arena, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend.

Huseynov added that the holding of NAM conference in Azerbaijan is both political and economic success of the country.

The MP stressed that thus, Azerbaijan made another contribution to ensuring peace and stability at the global level.

"Of course, it is worth emphasizing that the final document has reflected the support for Azerbaijan's fair position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the need to resolve this conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” the MP said. “This is Azerbaijan’s another achievement. The fact that politicians from different countries are well aware of Azerbaijan is of great importance from the point of view of promoting Azerbaijan throughout the world."

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” was held in Baku on April 5-6.

