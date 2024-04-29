Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese People's Association discuss future cooperation

29 April 2024 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

The cooperation between the two institutions and the contribution of this cooperation to the development of interstate and internation relations were discussed at the meeting of Yan Wanmin, Chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries of the People's Republic of China, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, who is visiting our country.

Anar Alakbarov recalled the meetings of Mehriban Aliyeva, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the leadership of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in the past years, noted the Memorandum signed between the two institutions on the expansion of Azerbaijan-China friendship and cooperation, and the implemented projects.

It was said that the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries is a strategic partner of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and this year, the anniversary of both institutions - the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries - has a symbolic meaning.

Saying that he visited our country at the invitation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Yan Wanmin noted that the President of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with China, and that the upcoming meetings and discussions will be an additional impetus to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. In connection with the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a congratulatory letter addressed to the President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries was presented.

Areas aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries were reviewed. The importance of expanding the relations between the two peoples and public diplomacy was emphasized along with the relations based on a solid foundation at the state level. The guest said that Heydar Aliyev Foundation will play a big role in this direction.

Organization of culture days in Azerbaijan and China, holding of various events in the field of culture, mutual visits of young people and representatives of new media, and increase of intercity cooperation were proposed.

Our country's hosting of COP29 this year was one of the discussed issues. It was reported that the People's Republic of China, including the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, is ready to provide necessary support and cooperation within the framework of COP29.

The delegation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was invited to China to participate in events related to the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

After the meeting, the guests got acquainted with the expositions in the Heydar Aliyev Center - "Azerbaijani carpet-dance of loops", "Mini Azerbaijan", "Musical instruments: unity and diversity", "Classic cars" exhibitions.

