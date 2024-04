29 April 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

As of April 29, 2024, more than half of the work planned for pinpointing coordinates on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, based on geodetic measurements, has been completed, with 35 border markers installed.

According to Azernews, expert groups from both countries are continuing their work.

---

