Azerbaijan has set itself goal of moving towards green energy

By Nargiz Abdullayeva

Having won the right to host the 29th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) last year, Azerbaijan has set itself the goal of moving towards green energy in the next decade. Although the country has abundant oil and gas reserves, it is trying to reap the long-term benefits of green energy.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the article on the website of "Standard" national information newspaper of Bulgaria.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan expressed its desire to make green energy policy a priority in the direction of creating healthy living conditions for its citizens, as well as helping to create a safe living environment for people in the region and the world as a whole.

"At the COP26 summit held in Glasgow in 2021, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 % and creating a "net zero emission" zone in the territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation. The Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been declared green energy zones. Because these regions have significant potential for using various renewable energy sources, including water energy, solar energy, wind energy, and geothermal energy," the article states.

It was also stated that according to official data, the total technical potential of these areas for renewable energy sources is 15 GW. At the same time, 11 wind power plants with a capacity of 53.6 MW have already been put into operation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan , the construction of 7 hydropower plants with a capacity of 70.5 MW is being continued, and the construction of 9 more plants with a total capacity of 76.8 MW will be started this year. It is intended.

"The government of Azerbaijan has set a goal to increase the share of installed renewable energy potential in the country's total energy complex from the current 17 % to 30 % by 2030 by creating a sustainable power transition to reduce the use of natural gas for electricity production. It is also planned to diversify energy exports to global energy markets and increase support for partners in the field of energy security.

Green energy projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan, which demonstrate the country's role as a reliable energy partner and a responsible member of the international community in the fight against global warming. "Azerbaijan will chair the UN Climate Summit to be held in Baku in November 2024, and this is an important platform for ensuring international cooperation in the joint fight against climate change," the article emphasizes.

