Azerbaijani Premier meets with Belarusian Deputy PM

15 May 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

The sides stressed the significance of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s upcoming state visit to Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that it would give a new impetus to the friendly relations between the two nations.

They also emphasised the importance of the forthcoming 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled to take place in Minsk this June.

The two also hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various domains and explored prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz