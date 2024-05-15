Azerbaijan witnesses surge in internet banking activities

15 May 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The volume of internet banking transactions in Azerbaijan increased by 18% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year and exceeded 59 billion manats (over $34.7 billion), said Rashad Orujov, the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

