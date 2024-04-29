China urged Japan not to disrupt global chains with semiconductor export controls

29 April 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

China is concerned about Japan's intention to impose export controls on certain types of semiconductor products, which could damage stability in global supply chains, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

"The appropriate measures proposed by the Japanese side will seriously affect the normal trade exchanges between Chinese and Japanese companies, harm others and will not benefit itself, as well as damage the stability of global supply chains," the statement said.

China also called on Japan to proceed from the general situation in bilateral economic and trade relations and jointly maintain the stability of global production chains. "China will take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China said.

The ministry also drew attention to the fact that in the field of semiconductor manufacturing, after several decades of development at the global level, a model has emerged that combines elements of the market and corporate choice. However, for some time, individual countries, under the pretext of ensuring national security, often abused export control measures, deviated from the principles of free trade, which seriously affected the stability of global production and supply chains, the ministry said.

