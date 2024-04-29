North Korea mined inter-Korean road in demilitarized zone

29 April 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea has planted landmines on an inter-Korean road in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas, Azernews reports.

The military first discovered that the DPRK was laying mines on a dirt road inside the demilitarized zone at the end of 2023. Then the mines were allegedly laid near Arrowhead Hill in Chorwon County, located 85 km northeast of Seoul. In January, North Korean troops were also seen laying mines on two more roads, and in March, the military discovered that North Korea had removed dozens of street lights along the roads.

The road in the demilitarized zone was laid in accordance with the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. It was supposed to help in the joint excavation of the remains of those who died during the Korean War of 1950-1953.

