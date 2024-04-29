First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates chess player Ulviya Fatalieva on her recent victory [PHOTO]
First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page in connection with the victory of Azerbaijani chess player Ulviya Fatalieva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship.
According to Azernews, the publication reads:
“Dear Ulviya! I sincerely congratulate you on your brilliant victory! Thank you for your work and will! I’m proud of you! Azerbaijan deserves victories!”
