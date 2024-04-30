Azerbaijan signs MoUs with two Islamic entities

30 April 2024 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

As part of the meeting with the Islamic Development Bank, memoranda of understanding were signed with two Islamic corporations, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“During the meeting with the Islamic Development Bank Group, memoranda of understanding were signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, as well as between AZPROMO and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investments and Export Credits. Additionally, we presented the Country Framework Document for Azerbaijan for 2024–2026, signalling the potential for elevating our cooperation to a more advanced level,” Jabbarov noted.

