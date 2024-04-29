Submarines of future to be 'invisible'

29 April 2024 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nowadays, more and more countries are trying to innovate in models of military equipment and military activities in general. One of the most notable objects of protection from any military conflict are submarines, Azernews reports.

For this reason, against the background of the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, some countries, such as Germany and Australia, have begun to increase their investments in the defense industry, especially in this type of product.

Australia has already launched a prototype of an unusual model that could become the submarine of the future. Because it is difficult to detect at sea, a submarine called the Ghost Shark was developed by the Australian Navy. The boat is small in size, which makes it even more "invisible" when moving at sea.

As for other features, submarines of this type are designed to support the crew of manned submarines. Thus, thanks to the new device, it will be possible to increase the offensive power of teams without the need to increase the number of personnel.

