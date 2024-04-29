India increases its defense exports

29 April 2024 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

India has increased exports of arms and defense products 35 times since 2014, when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, and intends to further increase it, Azernews reports.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the South Asian Republic Rajnath Singh, speaking at an election rally in Ahmedabad.

"In 2014, we exported defense products worth 6 billion rupees ($72 million), but now this figure has exceeded 210 billion rupees (more than $2.5 billion), and I can say that it will increase," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Singh as saying.

The minister also said that the Modi government, representing the Indian People's Party, seeks to ensure that defense products are produced in the republic by Indians themselves. "Today we have achieved defense production volumes worth more than 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion)," he said.

India supplies defense products to 85 countries. New Delhi offers a wide range of weapons, including artillery pieces, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which are produced by the Indian-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, anti-aircraft missiles and Pinaka launchers, torpedoes, radars, simulators, armored vehicles, aircraft, including helicopters and airplanes, warships and patrol vessels, tanks, systems electronic warfare and other weapons of its own production.

---

