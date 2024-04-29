Apple to change almost all built-in iOS apps beyond recognition

29 April 2024 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Apple will redesign many built-in Apple applications in iOS 18, including Notes, Mail, Photos and more, Azernews reports, citing the new Power On newsletter by well-known insider and Bloomberg correspondent Mark Gurman.

M. Gurman did not disclose information about any new features planned for the listed applications. However, earlier there were rumors that the Notes service would receive support for displaying more mathematical formulas and the built-in ability to record voice notes. At the same time, MacRumors noted, information about changes in the Mail, Photos and Fitness applications appeared for the first time.

A Bloomberg correspondent also confirmed an insider that Apple will finally add the Calculator app to iPadOS 18.

In addition to the changes noted by M. Gurman, iOS 18 is rumored to receive many other improvements. For example, Siri will become smarter and more useful due to AI, there will be more opportunities for desktop customization, maps in Apple Maps will become more informative and not only.

Apple is expected to introduce some of the new features on May 7 during the presentation of the iPad. The main part of the innovations of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will be announced in June 2024 as part of the WWDC developer Conference (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference — a worldwide conference for developers on Apple platforms).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz