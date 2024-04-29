The world's largest airport to be built in Dubai

29 April 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Dubai authorities will allocate 128 billion dirhams ($34.8 billion) for the construction of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in the southern part of the city.

Azernews reports citing Azertag that this was stated by the Emir of Dubai, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Today we have approved the project of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. We have ordered the construction of a passenger terminal as part of the strategy developed by Dubai Aviation Corporation," the UAE Prime Minister said.

According to him, the new terminal will become one of the largest airports in the world with a capacity of more than 260 million passengers per year. It is expected that the updated transport hub, capable of accommodating 400 aircraft, will be equipped with five parallel runways.

"It will be 5 times larger than the current Dubai International Airport," the information says.

