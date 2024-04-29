New cement plant launches in Uzbekistan

29 April 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of a new cement plant was held in the Andijan region of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the regional administration.

According to the information, Chinese companies Conch International Holdings Limited and Zhejiang Shunfeng Building Materials Co Ltd. We have invested $250 million in direct investments in this project.

It is reported that the plant will produce approximately 2.5 million tons of cement annually.

Some of the products will be exported. The expected export volume is $10 million.

---

