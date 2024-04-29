Turkish delegation of Human Rights and Equality Organisation is on visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

29 April 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TIHEK) and the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) institution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, activities are being continued in the direction of expanding mutual cooperation relations and effectively organising the exchange of experience in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms.

According to Azernews, a delegation led by the chairman of TIHEK, Muharrem Kılıç, is on a visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva in order to exchange the experiences gained regarding the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) activity and further develop cooperation.

During the visit, an inspection of the Umbak Penitentiary Complex of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice was organised with the members of the National Preventive Group (NPG) within the MPM activity of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan. The TIHEK delegation inspected all the buildings of the newly opened facility, got acquainted with the general conditions created here and the state of protection of the rights of detained persons, including those sentenced to life imprisonment.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation was also informed in detail about the activities of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan as NPM, opinions and experiences were exchanged, and their questions were answered.

It should be noted that in the near future, the delegation of the Human Rights and Equality Organisation of Turkey is scheduled to visit other institutions that people cannot leave on their own, together with NPG members, as well as meet with some officials.

