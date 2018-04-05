By Trend

The policy pursued by some states against the territorial integrity of other countries harms stability and is based on selfishness, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat said.

He was speaking at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which kicked off in Baku April 5.

He said that promotion of international security and stability for sustainable development, which benefits the whole world, will be the main topic of the conference.

Story still developing

---

