By Trend

The co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr. President, we have the pleasure to extend to you our cordial congratulations and best wishes for your good health, personal happiness and success on the occasion of your birthday," the message reads.

We also would like to take advantage of this chance to express our heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) since its founding. Thanks to your leadership, the NGIC has grown to a world-renowned institution in a matter of mere five years. We strongly believe that with your guidance the NGIC will continue to develop further and serve as a national pride of Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurance of our highest consideration while we are looking forward to meeting you during the VI Global Baku Forum."

Sincerely,

Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Co-Chair, President of Latvia (1999-2007)

Ismail Serageldin

Co-Chair, Vice-President of the World Bank

Tarja Halonen

President of Finland (2000-2012)

Emil Constantinescu

President of Romania (1996-2000)

Boris Tadic

President of Serbia (2004-2012)

Petar Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)

Zlatko Lagumdzija

Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)

Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)

Amre Moussa

Secretary-General of the Arab League 2001-2011

Rosen Plevneliev

President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)

Marianna Vardinoyannis

President of ELPIDA,

Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO

Noeleen Heyzer

Under-Secretary General of UN (2007-2015), Member of UN Secretary General’s HL Board on Mediation

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz