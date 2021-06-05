By Trend

While performing the official duties in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and 39-year-old AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Trend shows the reports of the journalists who were killed as a result of the mine explosion in the Kalbajar district.

---

