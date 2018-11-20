By Trend

Reports highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing role in Europe, the country's contribution to the energy security of the Euro-Atlantic region, and in particular Europe were heard out at the 64th autumn session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Canada’s Halifax town, Azerbaijani MP, member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO PA Malahat Ibrahimqizi told Trend on Nov. 20.

Ibrahimqizi added that the appeals on energy security in Central and Eastern Europe were prepared in the NATO Economics and Security Committee.

“The occupation of some Azerbaijani lands, the impossibility of their control, etc. were stressed in those appeals,” she said.

She stressed that a big group of members of this committee was on an official visit to Baku in September 2018.

"They arrived with very interesting programs,” Ibrahimqizi said. “This fruitful visit had a great impact on the preparation of the resolution."

Ibrahimqizi stressed that during the discussion of this resolution, Armenians tried to make provocative statements.

“Armenia is concerned about the growing authority of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” she said. “During the discussion of this resolution, they protested against positive opinions about Azerbaijan. Despite the Armenian MPs and their supporters opposed the moments related to Azerbaijan at the committee meeting, their opinions were indicated as unfounded both in the report and in the resolution."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

