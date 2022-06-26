Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

26 June 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 1,385 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 171 citizens, the second dose to 127, while the third dose and the next doses to 1050 citizens. Some 127 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,762,091 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,536 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,215 people – the second dose, 3,306,428 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,912 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

