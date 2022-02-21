By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 3,324 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 775,432 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 737,710 of them have recovered, and 9,261 people have died. Currently, 28,461 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,683 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,491,040 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 88 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 12 citizens, the second dose - 71 citizens, the third dose - five citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result hasn't been injected.

Totally, up until now, 12,787,678 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,285,339 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,775,034 people - the second dose, 2,533,323 people - the third and more dose, and 193,982 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.

