Paris hosts gala concert within UNESCO Silk Road Programme anniversary [PHOTOS]

Spectacular concert has been held in Paris within the 35th anniversary of the UNESCO Silk Roads Programme.

A series of events are co-organized by UNESCO and the Permanent Delegations to UNESCO of Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Oman as part of the celebration, Azernews reports.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she drew attention to the rich cultural heritage of the Silk Road countries.

During the concert, Saida Zulfugarova (piano) and Agarahim Guliyev (flute) thrilled the audience with Jovdat Hajiyev's "Ballade", Fazil Soy's "Black Earth" and Fikrat Amirov's Six Pieces for Flute and Piano Flute.

The guests of the event also enjoyed Azerbaijani national dances "Naz elema" and "Uzundara".

Launched in 1998 with the Integral Study of the Silk Roads, the Roads of Dialogue (1988-1997), UNESCO Silk Road Programme highlights the cultural interactions between the peoples of East and West through scientific expeditions, field studies, conferences, and cultural performances along the Silk Roads.

Since launching its second phase in 2012, the programme has focused on three key areas: developing, mobilising and disseminating knowledge, building partnerships and networking, and empowering youth.

UNESCO Silk Road Programme traces the exchanges and mutual influences which occurred along the Silk Roads, seeking a deeper perspective on the development and social transformations of the modern pluralistic societies with a view to reinforce inclusion and peace through major initiatives such as the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads international photography contest, the Thematic Collection of Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads, and the Silk Roads Youth Research Grant.

