National film to be screened in Poland [PHOTO]

3 June 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The documentary "The Last One" will be screened at the 41st Koszalin Youth and Film Festival in Poland.

The documentary has been selected for the festival's short films competition program, Azernews reports.

The 41st Koszalin Youth and Film Festival will take place in the Polish city of Koszalin on June 6-11.

"The Last One" is about the last inhabitant of the Kurdili island, Vitaly Pronin. In 1981, as a result of rising water levels in the Caspian Sea, Kurdili, once a bustling island, became uninhabitable. Most of the population moved from the island. No one lived there anymore except for 68-years-old Vitaly.

The film premiered last year at the 50th Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2021.

"The Last One" was produced by Baku Media Center and Salmanfilm studio with the support of the Culture Ministry.

Executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, producers - Orman Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov, scriptwriters - Esmira Ayyub and Fariz Ahmadov, and cinematographer - Mateusz Czuchnowski (Poland).

Over this time, the film has won many international prizes at Jahorina Film Festival, the 25th OFF CINEMA Documentary Film Festival, the 5th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, etc.

