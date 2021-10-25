By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center is pleased to announce a patriotic exhibition "Courage to Win".

The exhibition marks the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Works by local artists, including those selected by the jury as well as paintings from the State Art Gallery's collection will be exhibited on November 5-12. The artists will be awarded with certificates.

The project is co-organized by Khatai Arts Center, the State Art Gallery and Baku Art Gallery with the support of the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

