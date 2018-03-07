By Laman Ismayilova

Famous UK singer Joss Stone and famous Azerbaijani singer Ilham Nazarov have performed Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin".

The singers were accompanied by pianist and composer Kamal Alizade.

"Singing the beautiful national song Sari Gelin with the amazing vocalist Ilham Nazarov from Azerbaijan was a lovely and moving experience," Joss Stone posted on her Facebook page.

"He sings in a wide range of different genres. which includes jazz, pop music, mugham and sophisticated opera arias. The singer has the strength, emotion and pure voice that takes you somewhere you have never been before. A really welcoming man and it was great to be around him and his friends. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we do."

Played in 130 countries for the enjoyment of thousand of people, soul sensation worldwide famous UK singer Joss Stone for the first time performed in Baku as part of her "Total World Tour".

Every Joss Stone show is different as she allows each show to blossom into a new musical experience catering for the audience’s needs, wants and desires.

By the mission to explore and understand the universal language of music in every country on the planet, Joss, whose music is a blend of soul, R&B and reggae have performed variety of her songs spanning from her 12-year career, along with classic covers and the introduction of newly recorded songs.

