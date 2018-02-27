By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition timed to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy opened in the Art Tower Gallery on February 26.

The exposition includes works by French artist Renaud Baltzinger and national artist Nazim Mammadov.

The event is co-organized by the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

"Every year we hold an exhibition dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. This year the exposition includes 13 works of French artist Renaud Baltzinger and national artist Nazim Mammadov," said the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

A series of works by Nazim Mammadov "Khojaly Scream" can be considered as an artistic chronicle. Two years before his death, in 2002, talented artist showcased about 40 paintings and graphic works.

Earlier, works by Renaud Baltzinger dedicated to the Khojaly genocide were displayed at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris, artist's hometown Metz, as well as at the exhibition in Baku.

Vincent Baltzinger, the brother of French artist was a cultural advisor to the French Embassy in Azerbaijan. He told Reno about Khojaly genocide and showed him photographs reflecting this tragedy.

"Through the photos I have known all the horror of this tragedy and decided to create this series in 2012. My brother died, but I promised to show the works devoted to the Khojaly tragedy all over the world," the artist said.

The Khojaly Genocide on February 25-26, 1992, is regarded as one of the bloodiest and most controversial incidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Some 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz