bp boosts legal education in Azerbaijan with landmark textbook project

10 June 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
bp has launched a new educational initiative aimed at significantly enhancing the quality of legal education in Azerbaijan through the development and publication of six comprehensive textbooks, Azernews reports.

