Smart Customs app surpasses 2 Million users

18 April 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

More than 2 million people use "Smart Customs' mobile application.

Azernews reports that this was announced at a seminar titled "Digital Customs and Media" for media representatives, jointly organized by the State Customs Committee and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the "Smart Customs" app will soon become more accessible, with a new design to be presented in the near future.

Launched in 2020, the app features a special algorithm-based automated chatbot system.

Currently, the number of iOS users exceeds 1.1 million, while Android users have surpassed 930,000.

In total, 12 electronic services have been made available through the application.