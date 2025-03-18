Azerbaijan reveals growth in construction materials production

18 March 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that last year, the total value of construction materials produced in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.4 billion manats, a 16.9% increase compared to the previous year. However, while Azerbaijan’s construction materials production saw an overall increase in the first two months of 2025, certain categories like gypsum products, construction glass, and asphalt experienced declines.

