Saturday March 15 2025

Azerbaijan cancels tax debts of over 189,000 taxpayers in 2024

15 March 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2024, 202.1 thousand taxpayers in Azerbaijan accumulated tax debts totaling 5.538 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

