Parliament's Science and Education Chairman highlights green transition challenges

27 May 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Bakhtiyar Aliyev, chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), highlighted the new challenges associated with the "green" transition as one of the most important issues, Azernews reports.

During his speech at the conference on "Education in the Green Growth Agenda," Bakhtiyar Aliyev stated, "It is not just about creating specialized roles; it is essential to embed "green" values within all specialties."

He emphasized that by ensuring the rights of future generations who embrace this mindset and act responsibly, decisions will be made to protect the economy and move towards a waste-free future.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has taken several steps, including enacting legislation, to advance education in this field.

"These efforts will continue rapidly. It is crucial that this transformation is reflected not only in education but also throughout society. Building a 'green' society requires joint responsibility and decisive actions from all stakeholders. Significant progress is being made in this direction. The head of the country has repeatedly addressed this issue in his speeches. An action plan is being prepared to achieve our set goals, which will enable us to reach these objectives in a short period," he explained.

