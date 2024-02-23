UK ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29, Ambassador Auld says

23 February 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld texted in a post on the social network X, Azernews reports.

"Representatives of the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero held interesting discussions with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives who play an important role in the organization of COP29. We are ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29," stated the diplomat.

🇬🇧Enerji Təhlükəsizliyi və Sıfır Emissiya Departamentinin nümayəndələri @ETSN_ecogovaz, @MinEconomyAZ, @AzerbaijanMFA və COP29-un təşkilində vacib rol oynayan nümayəndələrlə maraqlı müzakirələr apardılar.



Biz #COP29-un təşkil edilməsində 🇦🇿-a dəstək olmağa hazırıq. pic.twitter.com/g7pvcWDSJi — FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) February 23, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz