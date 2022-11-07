Cultural Heritage of Shusha in digital format from Azercell

7 November 2022 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator once again presents masterpieces of Azerbaijani literature to the world in various forms of electronic book

Committed to the tradition of introducing Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to the world and making it accessible to readers in various languages, Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator of the country, has launched a new social project to develop audiovisual content based on Shusha authors’ poetry&prose.

In accordance with the declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" by the President of Azerbaijan, Azercell is initiating a special content consisting of Shusha’s cultural heritage in Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Russian, and French languages designed as audiobooks, audio plays, comics, animation, podcasts, and video content.

For the first time, Azercell will create a special audio play shelf by staging Najaf Bey Vazirov's work "Еv tərbiyəsinin bir şəkli" ("A Picture of Home Education") in the form of a polyphonic audio play in Azerbaijani. Furthermore, information about the authors and historical figures born in Shusha will be presented to large audiences in various languages in the form of podcasts, comics, and animations.

For centuries, the literary environment of Shusha has occupied a special place in the culture of Azerbaijan. Molla Panah Vagif, Gasim Bey Zakir, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Mir Mohsun Navvab, Najaf Bey Vezirov, Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev, Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli, Ahmed Bey Agaoglu, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Suleyman Sani Akhundov, and other prominent writers and thinkers were born and raised into the literary environment of Shusha. The complete presentation of the project dedicated to Shusha-origin authors will be finalized in December.

Earlier, Azercell developed and presented selected ghazals of Imadaddin Nasimi, more than 100 selected works of Nizami Ganjavi, 10 chapters of "Koroglu" epic, various essays and scientific works related to the history of Karabakh, as well as works of various classical and modern authors in audiobook format to broadcast national digital content both in mother tongue and in various languages of the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz