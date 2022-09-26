Azerbaijan, Spain discuss possibility of holding business forum

26 September 2022 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Spain have discussed the possibility of holding a business forum, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Charge d'affaires ad interim of the Spanish Embassy Patricia Sanchez.

During the meeting, AZPROMO'S Adviser Zohrab Qadirov provided information on the favorable business and investment environment, as well as projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic relations between the two states were established on February 11, 1992. At the end of 2005, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Madrid, and a diplomatic mission of Spain in Baku has been operating since 2014.

During the period from 2010 to 2020, Azerbaijan and Spain signed various cooperation agreements, including memorandums of cooperation in the fields of sports, culture, education, science, information, and communication; an agreement on the cancellation of a short-term visa regime for citizens holding diplomatic passports; convention for the avoidance of double taxation; as well as memorandums of understanding between the diplomatic academies and the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Additionally, in 2021, the Azerbaijani-Spanish trade turnover amounted to $645.8 million.

