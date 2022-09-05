Official talks about global food shortage

5 September 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

One of the global problems and challenges in modern times is the reliable and sustainable provision of the population of the country with food, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said.

The remarks were made during a regional event on the topic "Innovations in the field of plant health to ensure food security".

According to him, currently, the countries of the world and various international organizations are doing a lot of work to overcome food shortages and hunger. He added that nevertheless, it should be noted that over recent years due to the rising prices of energy, means of production, abrupt climate change, reduction in water resources, military conflicts, and other negative factors, there has been a significant increase in food prices, and its shortage is becoming a real threat.

