Azerbaijan eyes export of “green” energy - minister

21 May 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has ambitious plans regarding renewable energy exports, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said in an interview with UAE media, Trend reports.

“Traditionally, Azerbaijan has been an oil and gas producing and exporting country, but, at the same time, Azerbaijan is also a net electricity exporting country, and now we develop renewable sources of energy very dynamically. We are going to be a green energy exporting country as well,” Shahbazov said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is going to increase the share of renewables by 30 percent by 2030 in the overall energy generation in Azerbaijan.

“But this is also not an ultimate goal. In the upcoming years we will review this issue and enhance the share of renewables even more,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and UAE are also in intensive talks regarding expanding cooperation in the field of renewables. “Excellent relations between the leadership of Azerbaijan and the UAE stimulate countries to enhance cooperation even more,” Shahbazov added.

