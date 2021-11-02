By Trend

Mobile POS terminals (on smartphones platform) may appear in Azerbaijan in the near future, President for Business Development and Cybersecurity of European Countries Hakan Tatlıcı said during "The Future is Now" online conference organized by MasterCard, Trend reports.

According to Tatlıcı, Apple Pay has been launched in Azerbaijan on November 2, which indicates the interest of global corporations to enter the market of this country.

"In Azerbaijan, about 80 percent of POS-terminals accept contactless payments, which made it possible to enter the market with this solution," Tatlıcı noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz