By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company's subsidiary SOCAR Energy Ukraine has opened a new petrol station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, bringing the number of such stations in this city to six, Azertag has reported.

The new filling station is located at the intersection of Otakar Yarosh and Klochkivska streets, where traffic is heavy.

The advantage of the new petrol station is that it is built in a modern industrial style with a special design. Gas station provide "98 Nano", "95 Nano", "95", "DT Nano Extro", "DT Nano" brands of gasoline and gas fuel.

Earlier, the director of the company’s retail division, Igor Orlov, noted that the company accounts for about 90 percent of the premium market share, as it is the only company that sells a full range of petroleum products of European quality. Likewise, Orlov emphasized that the company plans to double the number of operating electric stations in Ukraine in 2021. It was noted that today there are five electric stations, which are installed near petrol stations.

In 2020, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products on the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the network of premium-class filling stations includes around 60 complexes and four oil depots, which operate in 11 regions of Ukraine.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz