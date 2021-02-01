By Trend

Azerbaijan’s water supplier, Azersu OJSC, has appealed to the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Tariff Council Jeyhun Najafov said, Trend reports.

“In recent years, both the geography and the coverage of uninterrupted water supply by Azersu OJSC have expanded. As a result, electricity and other expenses have increased. Therefore, the income from the current tariff doesn’t meet the costs, and subsidies are allocated from the state budget," the appeal noted.

At the same time, the Azersu’s appeal said that in order to ensure the sustainability of the service, improve the quality, as well as eliminate dependence on the state budget, it is necessary to increase tariffs.

The Tariff Council secretary emphasized that the issue was discussed at the council meeting.

"At the meeting, the tariff for one cubic meter of water, including VAT, was approved in the amount of 0.7 manat (41 cents) for the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan and Absheron region, 0.6 manat (35 cents) - for other administrative territorial units. The tariff for wastewater discharge services was approved in the amount of 0.3 manat (17 cents) per cubic meter in the entire country," Najafov stressed.

VIDEO:

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz