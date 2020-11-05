By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, plans to open three more petrol stations in Ukraine by the end of 2020, Director of company’s retail division Igor Orlov said in an interview to Ukrainian media on November 4.

“By the end of this year, we are planning to open three more petrol stations. But it is difficult to make a forecast for the next year, taking into account the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He underlined that the company now is focused on opening new stations in big cities like Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

It was noted that as of today, the company has 55 petrol stations in Ukraine, and market share for about 2.5-3 percent. İn addition, he noted that the company accounts for about 90 percent of premium market share, as it is the only company which sells a full range of petroleum products of European quality.

Moreover, he emphasized that the company plans to double the number of operating electric stations in Ukraine in 2021. He noted that today there are 5 electric stations, which are installed near petrol stations. He stated that first it is planned to open electric stations in big cities, and then connect them by installing electric stations on the highways.

Earlier it was reported that SOCAR Energy Ukraine increased import of gasoline to Ukraine by 43.9 percent in September 2020. Thus, SOCAR ranks sixth in the ranking of companies importing gasoline to Ukraine.

Likewise, SOCAR Energy Ukraine imported to Ukraine 43,900 tons of liquefied petroleum gas during the period of January-September, which is by 1,600 tons of 3.8 percent more compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Thus, SOCAR ranks eighth among companies importing liquefied petroleum gas to Ukraine.

Additionally, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.

